Robert Rowan, Brentford FC Technical Director, dies aged 28

Robert Rowan, Technical Director of English Championship side Brentford, has died at the age of 28.

The Scot took up the role in February, having spent more than three years as the Championship side’s head of football operations.

Rowan played a key role in the Bees’ decision to replace their academy with a B-team catering for players between 17 and 21.

Prior to his time at Griffin Park, he had held the role of sporting director at Stenhousemuir and had worked as a scout and analyst for the Scottish FA as well as the Hoops.

A statement from Brentford read: “All at the club have been left devastated by the news.

“All our thoughts are with Robert’s wife, his family and all his friends – many of whom work at Brentford FC.”

Rowan, who was combining his work with Stenhousemuir with a job in a bank when Brentford came calling, got his break in football when he produced a scouting report on the 2009 UEFA Champions League final and sent it to every league club in England and Scotland.

Celtic, Nottingham Forest and West Ham all replied, but it was the Parkhead side who invited Rowan in for talks and eventually recruited him as a scout.

A statement from Celtic read: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with the family and friends of former Celtic scout Robert Rowan. RIP, Rob.”

Stenhousemuir tweeted a message of condolence and said: “Our deepest condolences from everyone at Stenhousemuir. Robert loved football and was a pioneer in the importance of analysis. Our thoughts go to his family and friends.”

Bolton added: “Our thoughts are with our friends at Brentford at this extremely difficult time.”

Former Brentford striker Scott Hogan tweeted: “Sad news. Upon injuring my knee for the 2nd time at Brentford, Rob and the owner took me for dinner to reassure a worried young man about his future - even extending my contract. A true gentleman who cared. Thoughts with everyone, RIP Rob.”