Rico Quitongo takes Airdrieonians to employment tribunal over alleged racial discrimination

The case follows Airdrie’s handling of an alleged incident of racism against Quitongo by one of his own supporters during a match against Queen’s Park at Firhill in September last year.

Airdrie dropped their investigation into the matter citing ‘insufficient evidence’, however, Quitongo alleges he experienced ‘racial harassment and victimisation’ and is now taking the club to an employment tribunal.

The 22-year-old defender asked to be released from his contract following the incident and is now plying his trade with fellow League One side Peterhead.

Rico Quitongo, pictured in action for Airdrie, is taking his former club to an employment tribunal over allegations of racial discrimination. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Writing on social media at the time, Quitongo said: "It shouldn't be in football and I absolutely don't deserve to be personally abused for my skin colour.

"I'm all for banter with fans etc, but I will not tolerate it. I am proud to be black and proud to be who I am."

The Equality and Human Rights Commission, together with the PFA Scotland, are supporting the player with a date for the hearing still to be confirmed.

Lynn Welsh, Head of Legal and Compliance at the Equality and Human Rights Commission in Scotland, said: “There is no place for racism in football, or any other part of our society.

“As the equality regulator for Great Britain, the EHRC are pleased to support this case through our race discrimination fund.

“Every employer should understand their responsibilities, and what the consequences are for not following the law.

“As both employers, and as part of their wider community, football clubs have an important role to play in tackling discrimination.

“That starts with their duty to protect their employees, including the players on the pitch who are too often still subject to racist abuse.”

Margaret Gribbon, solicitor at Bridge Employment Solicitors representing Rico Quitongo, added: “Rico is strongly committed to pursuing this legal claim in an effort to ensure that no other footballer experiences what he has. He hopes to effect much needed change, by exposing the gap between anti-racism rhetoric and the realities faced daily by footballers subjected to racist abuse and discrimination.

“He is extremely grateful to PFA Scotland and the Equality and Human Rights Commission for their support.”