Ricki Lamie opens up on Dundee-Motherwell future as other clubs wait in wings

Motherwell's Ricki Lamie celebrates scoring against Hearts.

He has become even more of a mainstay in Graham Alexander starting XI and he has scored two vital goals: one against Livingston, that secured top-six football, and then the winner on Wednesday night against Hearts to secure European football.

Crucially, though, the landscape is now different at Dundee. The Tayside outfit has been relegated to the Championship and James McPake, who convinced Lamie to move, has long since departed as manager. Demotion allows Lamie to activate a break-clause in the deal and the defender, who is not only wanted by Dundee and Motherwell but other clubs north and south of the border, has some big decisions to make.

“It's basically still up in the air,” Lamie said of his future. “I will just need to see how the season pans out and take it from there. I have spoken to the club and I have really enjoyed my time here and we will just need to wait and see. It's been well documented the stuff in the contract. So we will take it from there. I have just tried to put that to the side and let the people who deal with that stuff deal with it. I will be put in a position in the next week or two and see what happens.

“It's a nice feeling to be wanted but I feel that here as well, which is a really good position to be in. There will be decisions to be made in the next week or two.

Alexander is keen to keep Lamie at Fir Park and is hopeful an agreement can be reached. The 29-year-old is grateful for all of the support.