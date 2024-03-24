Rhys McCabe hails Airdrie heroes after SPFL Trust Trophy final win over TNS

Airdrie captain Adam Frizzell lifts the SPFL Trust Trophy after the 2-1 victory over TNS at the Falkirk Stadium. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Player-manager Rhys McCabe hailed his Airdrie heroes after they came from behind to defeat Welsh champions The New Saints and lift the SPFL Trust Trophy for the first time since 2008.

Nikolay Todorov’s second-half penalty clinched a 2-1 victory for the Scottish Championship side after Ben Clark had fired TNS into a 12th-minute lead at the Falkirk Stadium. Liam McStravick equalised 10 minutes later and Todorov tucked away what proved the winner from the spot in the 57th minute after a foul on Josh O’Connor.

"I'm delighted," McCabe beamed afterwards as he became the youngster manager to lift the Scottish Challenge Cup at the age of 31. "Towards the end it got a little bit scrappy and the game probably got away from us but throughout the game I think we had enough chances to punish them. But nobody remembers the performance they will remember that we are the winners."

Airdrie were on the ropes at times towards the end as they held on to become the first side to inflict defeat on TNS since August.

"It was very entertaining – too much so for my liking!" McCabe added. "We identified TNS playing a really high line, really aggressive, to allow their midfielders and forwards to go and press and hunt the ball and we got real joy playing with Nikolay up there today being a real focal point and McStravick making runs off him.

"I thought those two looked a threat especially in the first half.

"I'm proud of the boys. I sound like a broken record but football now is about a squad game. And it could be next week that Tody is out the team. But if he keeps putting in perfomances like that then he'll be alright."

Both sides had numerous chances in a thrilling first half and TNS should have gone ahead early on when Brad Young missed a sitter at the back post after good work by Jordan Williams. Young made amends by playing on after a heavy challenge from Callum Fordyce to tee up Clark for the opener.

The lead proved shortlived as McStravick, after spurning two earlier chances, struck with a firm volley from a bouncing Adam Frizzell pass.

Josh Daniels then headed against the post for TNS but Airdrie took control in a scrappier second period after Josh Pask tripped O’Connor. Todorov made no mistake from the spot.

Declan McManus went close to a late equaliser for TNS with a header but Airdrie held on and Charlie Telfer almost added a third with a curling effort.

Airdrie will now look to finish the season on a high by clinching a place in the promotion play-offs.