Revealed: New Scotland home kit

Have your say

Scotland's new home kit has all-blue blue shirt, shorts and socks with a controversial red band on the sleeve.

It was revealed simultaneously in Glasgow and Edinburgh at JD Sports stores in front of Scotland Supporters Club members.

The Glasgow launch event featured Scotland strikers Steven Naismith and Erin Cuthbert, while Scotland Women’s national team captain Rachel Corsie and Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland unveiled the kit in Edinburgh.

According to the SFA, the new shirt "encompasses iconic Scottish elements brought into the modern era through the lens of colour and hand painted graphics".

An SFA press release continued: "A two-toned front panel consisting of the traditional navy blue and collegiate navy is a nod to the past, while the sleeve cuffs are highlighted with red and white tipping.The full kit is finished with navy shorts and socks."

It will be worn for the first time by Steve Clarke’s men as when they travel to take on Cyprus in a Euro 2021 qualifying match on Saturday.

The kit is also available in a women’s cut.

Fans can buy the new kit through JD Sports online and in all JD outlets from tomorrow

A new away kit will be launched next year.