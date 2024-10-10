'Relegate us': Cash-strapped SPFL side lay bare consequences of potential sanctions

Highland club has until next week to stave off administration threat

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson admits that a 15-point deduction from falling into administration would almost certainly relegate the club.

The Highland side need to find a cash injection of at least £200,000 by the end of next week to stave off the threat of administration. Such a scenario would bring a 15-point penalty from the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and the prospect of numerous job cuts - including within the playing squad.

Ferguson has been working without a salary since the severity of Inverness’ position became public at the start of the season and demoted from the Championship last season, Ferguson does not see a way out of dropping down to League Two come May next year should sanctions come into play.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson speaks to the media. | SNS Group

Speaking on Thursday, the ex-Everton man said: "Everyone at the club is finding it difficult at the moment. I hope everybody is still here next week, but we know there's a big cloud hanging over us.

"The CEO Charlie Christie spoke to the lads on Friday and filled them in on the severity of the situation. I think that was a bit of a shock to some of them. It's not been easy for myself, but you've just got to get on with it and try to deliver.

“If we get a 15-point deduction, we are not going to be able to stay in the division unless we probably win every game and every other teams loses every game.

"It would be a nearly impossible task. One we would try to overcome and win games, but if administrator comes in and cuts the squad, which I think he would do, it would really be a tough ask.