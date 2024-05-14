Canadian is expected to attract attention from suitors this summer

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has declared it would take a “significant” fee to prise Theo Bair away from Fir Park with both parties relaxed about his future.

Rumours have started circulating over potential interest in the Canada striker, who has scored 13 goals in his last 17 cinch Premiership games. The 24-year-old has another season left on his contract but his form could spark serious interest in the summer.

“With the likes of Theo, I am very, very relaxed about it, I really am,” Kettlewell said. “I don’t mean that to be blase, but when you start getting pent up abut interest in your players, you would never be able to do your job. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that people will be interested in Theo Bair. He is a signed player at this football club. For anyone to prise him away that’s going to cost a significant amount of money.

“I would love to keep him at the football club because I feel that he is just getting better and better, I feel he is really learning his trade and enjoying his football. He is loving everything about playing here at Motherwell and leading the line. When you look across world football, there is not a whole host of number nines that play with his stature, his pace, his ability to play with his back to goal, and then the finishing prowess he is starting to show.”

Bair’s goalscoring form is similar to the return Kettlewell got out of Kevin van Veen, who scored 15 goals after the manager took charge in mid-February last season. The 32-year-old subsequently signed for Groningen in a £500,000 deal. Kettlewell said: “Similar to last year, I sort of remove myself from that, that’s a football club decision in terms of what we value a player at. And I wouldn’t be surprised if there are other players in our group that potential suitors are looking at as well. But my job is to put the best group of players and it’s safe to say guys like Theo Bair sit right at the top of the list and we want to retain him because he has been an absolute joy to work with.”

The Canada international could further boost his value if he receives and seizes the chance to impress at this summer’s Copa America. “I don’t think that changes anything,” Kettlewell said. “There’s really two simple scenarios here – that somebody offers us an amount of money that we can’t refuse or the player stays here and continues to develop and enjoy his football. All parties are pretty relaxed, I don’t think there is an eagerness for Theo or Motherwell to move him on.”

Bair will be looking to add to his goal tally against Hibs on Wednesday having laid on two goals for team-mates in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Ross County. Victory for Motherwell would ensure they finish above Hibs, having already surpassed their highest goal tally (55) in the past decade.