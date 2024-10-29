Gilmour and McTominay excel once more in Napoli midfield

Scotland duo Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay played their part in Napoli’s stunning 2-0 win away at AC Milan on Tuesday night to maintain their blistering start to the Serie A campaign.

A third-minute goal from Romelu Lukaku and then a 43rd-minute strike from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia secured the win for Antonio Conte’s Napoli side, who now lead Italy’s top flight by seven points from Internazionale, albeit the Nerazzurri have a game in hand away at Empoli on Wednesday.

However, this win for Napoli merely solidifies their credentials as one of the major challengers for the Scudetto after relinquishing their title to Inter last season.

Both Scotland players were involved in Napoli’s opener. After AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan rolled the ball out to team-mate Alvaro Morata, McTominay dispossessed the Spaniard with a sliding tackle and the ball rolled back to Gilmour in the centre circle. He played the ball into Frank Anguissa, who in turn send Lukaku through on goal and he finished clinically past the helpless French stopper.

Scott McTominay (No 8) and Billy Gilmour (No 6) celebrate Napoli's opener against AC Milan. | Getty Images

McTominay played an integral part in the second goal just before the break, working the ball out Mathias Olivera on Napoli’s left, who in turn fed it to Georgian forward Kvaratskhelia. He cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable right-footed effort beyond Maignan.

AC Milan did have a goal ruled out for offside through Morata on 47 minutes as Gli Azzurri kept up their excellent start to the season.

Gilmour was replaced in the fifth minute of stoppage time and was given a huge hug by Conte for his efforts, while McTominay played the full 90 minutes at the San Siro and also impressed as the visitors dominated the midfield battle.

Napoli’s next match is at home to Atalanta on Sunday, with an 11.30am kick-off GMT.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson was an unused sub for Bologna as they won 2-0 away at Cagliari.

The 25-year-old Rossoblu captain has not played since suffering a knee injury that required surgery in mid-April against Monza. And while Ferguson did not enter the field of play, he took a big step in his recovery by being on the bench.