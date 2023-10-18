The second international break has provided an opportunity to assess clubs after eight rounds of fixtures in the cinch Premiership campaign.

Here, The Scotsman takes a look at who is top of the class and who has to pick up the slack.

Star pupils

Celtic – While the surprise Viaplay Cup defeat by Kilmarnock and two Champions League reversals will obviously hurt, Brendan Rodgers’ men have been near-flawless on league duty. Only St Johnstone have managed to take points from the defending champions. A 1-0 victory at Ibrox in the first Old Firm clash of the season has given Celtic an extra spring in their step and they lead the table by seven points, a sizeable margin given how early we are into the campaign. This feat is all the more laudable given that Celtic have needed to cope with a number of injury issues in defence, most notably with the absences of Cameron Carter-Vickers and new signing Maik Nawrocki. Rodgers has had to delve into the very bottom of his reserves and players such as Liam Scales have come up trumps. Their recent stoppage-time win at Motherwell underlined the spirit at Celtic Park and they are poised to continue their good form when the league resumes later this month.

Celtic are seven points clear at the top of the table.

St Mirren – Stephen Robinson’s team broke into the top six last season and they have maintained that excellent league form. They were unbeaten until two weekends ago, when Rangers stormed the SMiSA Stadium, and impressive wins over both Hearts and Hibs underline that they can be a candidate for the European places. The Buddies are resolute and tough to play against, and are a club that appear to be in a good place on and off the pitch. The key now will be staying in third spot amid an expected cavalry charge from both Edinburgh clubs and Aberdeen.

Promising start

Motherwell – Stuart Kettlewell’s revolution at Fir Park is going well. They started the season very strongly but recent defeats to both halves of the Old Firm – in which they competed well in both – and St Mirren plus Livingston have brought the Steelmen down a peg. Kettlewell has been without some of his main forwards and has given teenage talent such as Lennon Miller a chance. The trick will be getting back on the winning horse, with post-break trip to Perth against St Johnstone offering up a decent chance.

Better than expected

Hearts and Hibs will both look to kick on after the international break.

Livingston – Pre-season, the mood music at Livingston was not great, with financial difficulties and speculation over star forward Joel Nouble. So, for the Lions to be sitting sixth on ten points can be viewed as something of a triumph. David Martindale continues to defy the odds.

Dundee – Being a promoted club and appointing an untried manager in Tony Docherty resulted in expectation levels being tempered at Dens Park. However, the Dees have been competitive in all of their matches and posted a good win over Hearts at home. Their 0-0 draw at Hibs shows they can dig in away from home and grind out results. A perennial yo-yo team, given the new boss and a complete overhaul of the squad, Dundee can be pleased with their performance so far.

Good but should do better

Hearts – Sitting fourth on 11 points, the Jambos are in a good place. However, their wins have come against Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Ross County and there remains uncertainty over their credentials against better teams. Steven Naismith’s men threw away a 2-0 lead against Hibs last time out and take on both Celtic and Rangers later this month. The derby draw felt like a momentum-stopper and a big result against either half of the Old Firm would make November a little less pressurised.

Aberdeen and Rangers will look to improve.

Hibs – A change in manager after just four matches made life a little turbulent for the Hibees. Lee Johnson has been replaced by Nick Montgomery and they have not lost since, climbing the table and appearing far more stable. Like their capital rivals, both halves of the Old Firm lie in wait next, but with an attack the envy of most teams in the league, Hibs have the firepower to cause problems. Montgomery’s arrival has lifted spirits at Hibs but wins need to come to back that up.

In line with expectations

Kilmarnock – Derek McInnes’ team sit ninth on seven points and have beaten both Celtic [in the cup] and Rangers this season, while taking points off Hearts and Hibs. Their opening fixtures have been testing but what will probably irk them is not getting enough positive results against the teams around them.

Ross County – The Staggies avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last season and as expected, this season has been challenging so far. However, they are one of three teams on seven points and have picked up a win at home and on the road. Yan Dhanda continues to be their creative force and if they can make Dingwall more of a fortress, they’ll have a fighting chance of avoiding one of the relegation places.

Must do better

Aberdeen – The Dons will point to their taxing European run, but nine points from eight matches does not feel like an adequate return given the depth and talent within the squad. While the 3-1 win at Ibrox was commendable, drawing 0-0 to St Johnstone last time out and two 2-0 reversals against Hearts and Hibs have let them down. They need to do better – but the positive news is that we know there are good players there. Perhaps the break, after a hectic schedule, will do them good. Dundee at home kicks off their next run of matches.

Rangers – Seven points behind in the title race, three league defeats already, underachieving new signings and a sacked manager in Michael Beale. Despite sitting second in the league, performance levels have not been good enough. An upturn is needed under new manager Philippe Clement, starting with a tasty home match against Hibs on Saturday.

Bottom of the class