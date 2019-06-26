Zenit St Petersburg fans show support for Fernando Ricksen with stunning display

Have your say

Fans of Zenit St Petersburg have lent their backing to Fernando Ricksen as the former Rangers star continues to battle motor neurone disease.

READ MORE - Celtic shortlist 10 full-backs, Hearts to sign striker, Gerrard's message to Ryan Kent, Celtic agree fee for defender - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The supporters showed off a stunning display during their pre-season friendly against Levski Sofia.

The Russians lit flares and stood behind a banner with the words "Never Give Up Fernando" emblazoned across it.

Ricksen has been battling the disease since 2013 and is currently being cared for in a hospice in Airdrie.

The Dutchman joined Zenit in 2006 on an initial loan from Rangers before signing permanently the following year.

During his time at Ibrox he won seven trophies and was named as the joint-SPFA player of the year award winner alongside Celtic star John Hartson.