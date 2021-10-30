'You think the world's going to end very shortly' - Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reacts to critics and vows to stick by his principles

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has expressed confidence his team will 'move forward' from a period of indifferent form as they prepare to face Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

It’s a narrative which has gained traction in relation to Rangers this season as the Scottish champions, despite still being two points clear at the top of the table, have faced issues in finding their optimum levels at both ends of the pitch.

But while manager Steven Gerrard accepts his team may require to adapt their game ‘in certain parts’, he is defiant in his adherence to the basics of the approach he has adopted since taking charge at Ibrox in 2018.

“From an attacking point of view, we need to have more variety and give opposition teams different issues and problems to think about,” he said.

Midfielder Scott Arfield is in line to return to the Rangers' starting line-up at Motherwell on Sunday after impressing Steven Gerrard as a substitute against Aberdeen in midweek. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We have certain principles of play and certain non-negotiables that don’t change whatever your system, whatever your personnel.

“Once you get your principles right, I believe we’ve got the variety and the personnel to throw different issues and problems at teams. It is something we are working on and working towards but these things don’t happen overnight.

“We see it as an opportunity to get better and improve. We don’t really worry too much that too much is wrong or listen to opinions on the outside. Because if you do, you think the world’s going to end very shortly.”

Gerrard is equally dismissive of suggestions his players have lacked battling qualities in their response to setbacks on the pitch this season. Given that they have come from behind to win 10 of the 24 points they have gathered in the league so far, it is certainly a spurious claim.

“I see a group of boys that are willing to work hard and fight as hard as they can,” said Gerrard.

“It is an absolute pleasure to work with a team that has lost one league game in the last 50. I haven’t heard that or seen that written on the outside.

“Sometimes it is a case of perception but, in my job, I believe there is a lot of fight, a lot of characters, a lot of good players in my group and I have got every belief and confidence that we can move forward.”

Sunday’s game at Motherwell will come too soon for midfielder Ryan Jack and winger Ryan Kent who are both back in training and expected to return to action next week.

But Gerrard may make changes to the side which drew 2-2 at home to Aberdeen on Wednesday with all three subs involved in that match - Scott Arfield, Scott Wright and Fashion Sakala - in contention for the starting line-up.

“All three had a positive impact,” added Gerrard. “Scotty Arfield has been training more like himself and has given me a lot to think about - which we expect. Because when I do challenge Scott, he always comes back stronger.

“Fashion’s appearance against Aberdeen was a lot more positive than it was against St Mirren. He needs to build on that and not just be an impact player.

“Probably similar to Scott Wright, who again looked lively and aggressive against Aberdeen.”

