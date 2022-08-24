'Worst I've seen': Furious Rangers boss slams PSV and admits request to delay game
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has hit out at PSV Eindhoven’s pre-match arrangements after the Glasgow club’s team bus was held up by Dutch supporters.
The Ibrox outfit t were halted by thousands of PSV fans on their way to the match, with video footage showing them banging the side of the bus and also waving flags and singing Celtic songs.
This resulted in Rangers’ preparations for the second leg of the crucial Champions League play-off second leg being cut short by approximately 20 minutes, with Van Bronckhorst admitting that he requested a delay to kick-off.
The Dutchman said: “It’s the worst I’ve seen as a player and manager. You can expect PSV to have the organisation right but we had to wait in front of the stadium for 15 minutes and one bus left so we were delayed 20 minutes for the second bus. It’s not the reception you expect.
“We asked to delay the kick off a little bit but they didn’t approve our request but we’ll be ready to go into the game with fighting spirit.”