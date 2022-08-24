'Worst I've seen': Furious Rangers boss slams PSV and admits request to delay game

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rangers coach arrives ahead of the Champions League qualifying match at PSV Stadion, Eindhoven.

The Ibrox outfit t were halted by thousands of PSV fans on their way to the match, with video footage showing them banging the side of the bus and also waving flags and singing Celtic songs.

This resulted in Rangers’ preparations for the second leg of the crucial Champions League play-off second leg being cut short by approximately 20 minutes, with Van Bronckhorst admitting that he requested a delay to kick-off.

The Dutchman said: “It’s the worst I’ve seen as a player and manager. You can expect PSV to have the organisation right but we had to wait in front of the stadium for 15 minutes and one bus left so we were delayed 20 minutes for the second bus. It’s not the reception you expect.