Rangers star Fashion Sakala has hit out at the “vicious insults” while away on international duty with Zambia which have contributed to “the worst experience” of his career.

The 26-year-old revealed he has “endured the pain” of being criticised by his own fans, including before the most recent 2-0 win over Lesotho in South Africa where he was “brutally insulted” and labelled “selfish”.

Sakala has an impressive seven goals in 21 appearances for Zambia, including a strike in the 3-1 win over Lesotho in his home country. The back-to-back wins put Zambia top of their Africa Cup of Nations qualification group, ahead of Ivory Coast. The forward, who has been hugely effective and productive for Rangers this year, took to social media to detail his situation.

"Being called for National Team games has and will always be an honour to me,” he said. “However this time it has been very difficult and by far the worst experience of my entire career.

"Over the years I have endured the pain of being insulted endlessly by the Zambian fans for my style of playing, game after game. The game we had in South Africa on the 26th March 2023 was no different as I was brutally insulted, being called selfish etc by Zambian fans at the stadium before the game started.

"I am a winger. I am highly trained to dribble , cause threats to opponents and have as many touches as it profits the team to have more chances and I believe that’s why I have been playing successfully in Europe for 7 years .

"I have no doubt that my performances in Europe contribute immensely in the decisions that grant me being called for national team games and to add value to the squad.

"I am very disappointed in the Zambian fans for the vicious insults and endlessly booing directed to me, when I have done nothing but show hard work, sacrifice, dedication and commitment to win games for my country.

Fashion Sakala has revealed he receives regular abuse when away with the Zambia national team. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"I appreciate the support I’m receiving from my family, National team coach, the entire management, my team mates and all the fans that has shown me love and support