'Worst 90 minutes I've seen from a Rangers centre-half' - Kris Boyd scathing about Nikola Katic

Kris Boyd delivered a scathing assessment of Rangers defender Nikola Katic as the Ibrox side stumbled to a 2-2 draw against St Johnstone in Perth.

The Croatian international was at fault for Saints' opening goal and looked generally unconvincing as Rangers lost further ground to Celtic in the Premiership title race.

Boyd, working as an analyst for Sky Sports, was unsparing in his criticism of Katic.

"It was the worst 90 minutes I've seen from a Rangers centre-half. That I can remember anyway," said the former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker.

"The first three clips here [footage of Katic mistakes] are before the goal - the goal went in in the eighth minute."

Boyd claimed that Rangers considered substituting Katic after 10 minutes.

"Steven Gerrard sent George Edmundson out to warm up after 10 minutes," added the ex-Scotland international.

For St Johnstone's opener, Katic could not deal with an up-and-under down the left and Callum Hendry brushed him off before taking a good touch that saw him bearing down on goal. The forward then showed impressive composure to guide the ball through Allan McGregor's legs.

"For me, personally, I struggle to find a worse 90 minutes from a Rangers centre-half, I'm sorry," added Boyd.

"I just thought from start to finish, it wasn't good enough."

Boyd said that he remained to be convinced of Katic as a frontline defender for Rangers.

"I've never seen it in Nikola Katic from the start," he said. "I had a little period where I thought to myself 'You're doing the basics, as a defender, just clear your lines and you can be effective'.

"But today, not just today, since the break, to be honest, the bad habits have been creeping back into his game and that would be a worry that you have had criticism from the mistakes before and you've not learned from them and you continue to make them."

Rangers signed Katic on a four-year deal from Croatian top-flight side NK Slaven Belupo in summer 2018.