World Cup heartbreak for three Rangers players as Jollof rice derby decided on away goals

Nigeria will not be at the World Cup later this year.

The fiercely-contested rivalry between the duo – the match is known as the Jollof derby due to the rice dish the two neighbours produce – was on a knife edge after the first leg was a goalless affair in Accra.

Nigeria were the favourites to progress in front of a sold-out MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, but the Super Eagles found it hard to break down the Black Stars on home soil.

Bassey was handed his first start for his country in defence alongside his Ibrox club-mate Balogun, while Aribo was deployed as a No 10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, it was the Ghanaians who opened the scoring first, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey netting after just ten minutes.

Nigeria responded strongly and were awarded a penalty on 22 minutes, which was converted by William Troost-Ekong.