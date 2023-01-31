'With regret' - Kilmarnock announce departure of Kyle Lafferty on deadline day

Kilmarnock have announced the departure of Kyle Lafferty on transfer deadline day.

A brief Killie statement confirmed the Northern Irishman’s exit. It read: “It’s with regret that Kyle Lafferty and Kilmarnock Football Club have parted company by mutual consent. We thank Kyle for his service to the club”.

The 35-year-old rejoined the Rugby Park club last season, helping the team win the Championship having been parted of the side relegated the previous campaign. He had hit three goals in 17 appearances this season but missed a large chunk after being hit with a ten-game suspension for using a sectarian remark to a member of the public in a nightclub after being asked to pose for a photo. He returned for the League CUp semi-final loss to Celtic but has not started the previous two league games.

“I want to deeply apologise to the club, supporters and my family for the distress caused,” the former Hearts and Rangers striker said in October. “I totally acknowledge that my reaction to the incident was completely out of order. There is no excuse, it's something that I immediately regretted and have been embarrassed about ever since. I absolutely accept that I should not have responded to provocation in that manner.”

The player committed to work with Nil By Mouth, anti-sectarian charity which helps tackle sectarianism in society through education and training.

"He's made a mistake, he's put his hands up which was what we needed,” manager Derek McInnes said. “What he said was unacceptable and he has to take the consequences. We have as well.”