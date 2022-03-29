Willie Collum selected to referee crucial Rangers - Celtic Premiership encounter

The crucial Premiership encounter is the first match for both sides after the international break.

Collum will oversee the fixture for the first time since officiating Rangers’ 4-1 win over their rivals back in May 2021.

The 43-year-old will be assisted by linesmen Graeme Stewart and David Roome, while Nick Walsh will be between the dugouts as the fourth official.

Willie Collum will referee Rangers v Celtic. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Collum has taken charge of 38 games this season in all competitions, dishing out 140 yellow cards, including 58 in 16 Premiership encounters.

It will be his fifth Rangers match of the season and likewise for Celtic.

He is one of the most experienced officials in the country and one of the most scrutinised.

Back in 2018 he was the subject of a complaint from Rangers for the sending off of Daniel Candeias in a match with St Mirren.