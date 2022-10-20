Dundee's Ryan Sweeney reacts after a clash with Rangers winger Fashion Sakala during the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Ibrox. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The home side secured a semi-final berth against Aberdeen at Hampden in January but the Dundee manager wondered whether it might have been his own side taking their place in the last four.

The incident occurred in the second half after a tangle between the players. Both Kerr and Sakala were shown yellow cards by referee Willie Collum but TV replays showed the Rangers player leaving his studs on his opponent's leg.

Rangers had failed to build on the 10th minute lead given to them after Steve Davis swept home the rebound when Adam Legzdins could only parry Scott Wright’s shot.

“There were lots of good lessons learned coming to a magnificent stadium," said the Dundee manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did feel that Sakala should have been sent off for his challenge. I have seen it back and it is a red card. That would have made it interesting if they were down to ten – but it wasn’t to be.”

The manager was frustrated that his side were unable to truly test Rangers ‘keeper Jon McLaughlin.

“The lads will get plaudits for how they stuck at it. In terms of organisation, off the ball, we were good,” he said. “Personally I just felt we could have had a little bit more of a go seeing how we attack in our league campaign.

“We are playing a wonderful team but we had chances to counter and we could have done better. I’ve learned a lot about the team and individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad