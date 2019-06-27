Will Steven Gerrard finally get his man? Martin Skrtel 'heading for Rangers talks'

Martin Skrtel will be heading to Glasgow for contract talks with Rangers, according to the Daily Record.

The former Liverpool defender has held "positive" discussions with his old Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard and has agreed to travel back to the UK for further negotiations.

Rangers wish to sign Martin Skrtel.

Gerrard has twice tried to make Skrtel a marquee signing at Ibrox but failed in his efforts.

However, he's now hoping to take advantage of the centre-back's free agency after the Slovakian left Fenerbahce following the conclusion of his contract.

Skrtel's £60-a-week deal proved to be a major stumbling block in the past, though Rangers now hope the 34-year-old is open to taking a major pay cut after three seasons with the Turkish giants.

The defender made 320 appearances during an eight-year spell at Anfield, including being named the club's Player of the Year in 2012.

