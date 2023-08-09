All Sections
Why the Servette manager admitted his team got lucky against Rangers

Servette manager Rene Weiler admitted his team got a stroke of luck with the penalty that allowed them to fight back in their 2-1 defeat by Rangers.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 9th Aug 2023, 22:39 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 22:39 BST
Servette manager Rene Weiler was content with the result against Rangers.

The Swiss outfit trailed 2-0 after just 15 minutes at Ibrox and looked in danger of collapsing under pressure from a rampant Rangers, only to be awarded a penalty just before half time when a VAR intervention gave them a penalty following a Cyriel Dessers handball, which Chris Bedia converted.

Servette then had to see out the last 30 minutes with ten men following a red card for David Douline but held firm to only be a goal behind when the two teams reconvene in Geneva next week.

“It’s a result which leaves the door open for us next week,” said Weiler. “It was a tough start for us going down two goals, they came at us with a high level of play and it was difficult. We got a stroke of luck with the penalty and we tried to attack once we were two goals down. Then we had the red card on the 60-minute mark and it was tough for us. In the end it was a good result and it leaves us with a possibility next week.”

