Why Steven Gerrard leaving Rangers has done Celtic 'massive favour'

Steven Gerrard leaving Rangers has done rivals Celtic a "massive favour". (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The new Aston Villa boss was presented to the media for the first time in his new job on Thursday morning.

Gerrard left Ibrox last week for a return to the Premier League after more than three seasons in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Liverpool and Celtic player Gary Gillespie reckons his departure will benefit Ange Postecoglou’s men who trail their Glasgow rivals by four points at the top of the table.

“There’s no right time from a manager’s point of view to leave a football club," he told BetfredTV.

"It does leave Rangers in a sticky situation and they’ll be looking to appoint a new manager to improve that. It’s done Celtic a massive favour.

"Anytime you lose a manager there has to be a certain amount of disruption and I can’t see it doing Rangers any good whatsoever.”

A lot of discussion around Gerrard has been whether he will replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Gillespie reckons “being tried and trusted in the Premier League” will be hugely beneficial.

“People are debating who is the bigger club," he said. “Rangers or Aston Villa? How can you determine who’s the bigger club? If you put a value on the club then in that respect it’s Aston Villa but if it’s down to tradition then it’s probably Rangers. You don’t see many supporter’s clubs around the world that have Aston Villa above their door. You do with Rangers. It’s a global club.

“If you can manage a club like Rangers, in a city like Glasgow, then you’ve got the credentials to manage anywhere in world football. For me, the move had to be purely down to the lure of the Premier League. That carrot was dangled in front of him and it was an opportunity to come back to England. You look at certain people and just believe they’re destined for success. Steven Gerrard is one of them.

"Can he give Aston Villa the type of success he would need to get the Liverpool job? I think that’s what everybody is going to be looking at and maybe himself included.”

