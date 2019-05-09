Why Rangers won't be signing French defender, Steven Gerrard explains

Have your say

Steven Gerrard has poured doubt on the signing of defender Mexer for Rangers.

It has been reported that the club have offered the Mozambique international a three-year deal with his contract with Rennes expiring at the end of June.

However, it is believed that two sides from France's Ligue 1 and Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on the 30-year-old.

Gerrard, who was recently pictured with the player, suggested there was truth in those reports.

While confirming the club are in the market for a new centre-back, the Rangers boss doesn't expect Mexer - Edson André Sitoe - to fill that void.

“People are putting a lot speculation out there," he said.

"We are looking for centre-backs. Mexer is a good player but what I’m led to believe is he will be playing his football in France next year.”

Rangers will lose both Joe Worrall, whose loan expires, and Gareth McAuley once the season finishes.

The club have already secured the services of Jordan Jones, Steven Davis and Jake Hastie for next season on contract agreements.