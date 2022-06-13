Why Rangers want Ross Stewart, Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool, Hearts' forward plans, Celtic want left-back - Scottish football transfer show

Scottish clubs are continuing to put in the pieces for next season, while interest is high in a number of SPFL stars.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 13th June 2022, 12:48 pm

None more so than Calvin Ramsay who will likely be a Liverpool sooner rather than later. Aberdeen are keen to eke out as much money from the sale as possible as they look to smash their record transfer sale.

Josh Doig is another Scottish full-back in demand with four clubs chasing the Hibs left-back. Across the city, Hearts bos Robbie Neilson has outlined his desire to add three more forward players to his attacking arsenal for next season.

Rangers have reportedly put Ross Stewart at the top of their wishlist if Alfredo Morelos as Celtic target a new left-back, while they wait to confirm the permanent signing of Portuguese winger Jota.

The Scotsman's specialist football journalist Joel Sked looks at all those moves in the latest transfer news video.

The Scotsman's Scottish football transfer show.
