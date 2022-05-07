Why Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt is personal for Leon Balogun and what Chelsea defender told him

The Nigerian international was born in Germany and counts Mainz – 28-miles south west of Frankfurt – amongst his former Bundesliga clubs.

Given the Rhineland rivalry he is not only driving for Rangers’ success – but to give his old club some local bragging rights.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was born and raised in Berlin. I used to play for Mainz and they have quite a rivalry with Eintracht Frankfurt,” the 33-year-old explained. “So for me, it’s personal as well. I have to make two teams proud.

“But I am very confident that with this group, with this bunch of players, we can achieve that big dream that everybody now has, and had, before the game.”

That confidence and dream is shared both in the Ibrox dressing room, in the stands on Thursday night and even by Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger, a personal friend and youth club-mate at Hertha Zehlendorf, who backed Balogun and his team-mates to reach Seville.

“I spoke to Toni Rudiger a few weeks back and he said: ‘You know, you’re going to make it, you’ll see’. He was right. Now we have made it to the final, we have to win it,” said Balogun.

“I don’t think we started this campaign thinking that we were going to make it all the way to the final. The belief grew with every game, especially after Dortmund."

Rangers' Leon Balogun (L) and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst at full time in the semi-final win over Red Bull Leipzig. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

They have got there the hard way too, which added to the emotion of Thursday night’s achievement. A silverware double is in prospect with the Seville trip followed by the Scottish Cup three days later.

"If you think about the fact that we didn’t win our first three games in the group stage, but now we are going to the final. We have the chance to win the Europa League. There were loads of things going on before the game, obviously the sad news about Jimmy Bell. That makes the win that much more special. Everybody is just really, really excited,” the defender added.