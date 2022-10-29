Why Rangers 'needed win for so many reasons' - but two major injury concerns emerge after beating Aberdeen
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was left gleeful at the “lightning” pace produced by his team in their 4-1 pummelling of Aberdeen at Ibrox.
And he is looking for that to strike again when Ajax come to Glasgow for the club’s Champions League closer on Tuesday. A game that provides the final opportunity to avoid a pointless campaign following bruising beatings in Group A.
“We needed a win for so many reasons,” said the Dutchman of a result that has eased the pressure building on him. “Of course, you know when you drop points last week and then losing in Naples on Wednesday, you need a performance today to keep going and to make sure you continue on a very positive track. We did and so in that way this win brings so many good things for our team.
“We wanted a very good positive start, really aggressive, I think we did that. After conceding the first goal from Aberdeen we kept going the same way, very positive, very quick passing. To play at home against Aberdeen and have 70 per cent of the ball and 35 shots on goal that is a really dominant performance and I am really pleased with it. Ajax is a different competition, it is Champions League, so we are ready to get the first points of the campaign. A 90 minute performance like we had today will give us a chance against a quality opponent. If we win the game, we will have three points like Ajax, which shows you the strength of the group.”
The only downside of the afternoon for the Rangers manager proved the widespread injury problems with which he is currently contending being exacerbated with the loss of Ridvan Yilmaz and Ben Davies. “Ridvan felt his hamstring,” he said of the Turkish full-back, who had to be replaced after only eight minutes, “I think he was decelerating in the box and he felt it straight away. I think he will be out for a couple of weeks. With Ben, it was his groin. He had a moment at the beginning of the game but could continue to half time, but I didn't want to take any risk with him [after that]. We will see tomorrow how he is and assess it.”
