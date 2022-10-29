Why Rangers 'needed win for so many reasons' - but two major injury concerns emerge after beating Aberdeen

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 29: Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst hailed the most complete performance of the season from his team as Aberdeen were taken apart. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

And he is looking for that to strike again when Ajax come to Glasgow for the club’s Champions League closer on Tuesday. A game that provides the final opportunity to avoid a pointless campaign following bruising beatings in Group A.

“We needed a win for so many reasons,” said the Dutchman of a result that has eased the pressure building on him. “Of course, you know when you drop points last week and then losing in Naples on Wednesday, you need a performance today to keep going and to make sure you continue on a very positive track. We did and so in that way this win brings so many good things for our team.

“We wanted a very good positive start, really aggressive, I think we did that. After conceding the first goal from Aberdeen we kept going the same way, very positive, very quick passing. To play at home against Aberdeen and have 70 per cent of the ball and 35 shots on goal that is a really dominant performance and I am really pleased with it. Ajax is a different competition, it is Champions League, so we are ready to get the first points of the campaign. A 90 minute performance like we had today will give us a chance against a quality opponent. If we win the game, we will have three points like Ajax, which shows you the strength of the group.”