Why Rangers improvement is needed to down Celtic in Viaplay Cup final despite 3-0 win, Morelos' shooting boots

Rangers warmed up for their Viaplay Cup final date with Celtic by claiming a ninth successive victory but with a performance that only really got going in the closing stages.

Two set-piece goals from James Tavernier – a first-half penalty and then an exquisite free kick after the break – and a late third from Kemar Roofe did for a Livingston side who finished the contest with 10 men after Stephane Omeonga was shown a second yellow card in the incident that led to Tavernier’s second goal.

Rangers rarely looked in any real trouble at the back but similarly found it difficult to break down a resolute Livingston defence who thwarted their best opportunities from open play until Roofe’s strike. The Ibrox side will likely need to possess more of a potent threat up front if they are to claim the first trophy of Michael Beale’s managerial career next Sunday but they at least avoided any slip-ups ahead of that big date.

VAR wasn’t Rangers’ friend early in the contest when it confirmed Fashion Sakala had been offside when he tucked away Alfredo Morelos’ cross but did rule in their favour when the visitors went in front. James Penrice had made an injudicious grab of Morelos’ shirt as the pair contested a ball into the Livingston box and VAR official Andrew Dallas felt that was worth David Dickinson having a look for himself. The referee barely needed a repeat glance before deciding it indeed merited a penalty. Tavernier, who had missed the previous week against Partick Thistle, had no hesitation about having a go again and duly found the net. The full-back had already looked like Rangers’ most likely source of a goal, sending one long-range effort just over and another whizzing into Shamal George’s arms.

Morelos’ shooting boots

Morelos always seemed to be involved in some capacity whenever the ball entered the box but appeared to have his shooting boots on the wrong feet. A well-worked 1-2 between Glen Kamara and Todd Cantwell concluded with the Finn sending in an enticing ball that Morelos hooked well off target. A later attempt, after being well teed up by Sakala, was skied into the fans behind George’s goals. Sakala showed his strike partner how to do it, lashing in an effort early in the second half that George did well to block.

Livingston have crafted a reputation as a team that makes life tough for every visitor to their Tony Macaroni Arena but, while fairly robust defensively, they rarely troubled Allan McGregor and the Rangers backline at the other end. When Nicky Devlin did finally get in behind Borna Barisic after 65 minutes to send a tempting cross to the back post, Stephen Kelly snatched at the chance, sending it wildly off target. That could have proved costly moments later when Ryan Kent burst clear only to be denied by a brave block from the impressive George.

A second Rangers goal, however, looked lively and it came from the boot of the captain. Omeonga tripped Roofe just outside the box and was shown a second yellow card, much to his evident frustration, and Tavernier curled the free kick high into the near corner. Roofe scrambled in a late third at the back post to conclude an afternoon to forget for Livingston.