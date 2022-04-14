Why Rangers have been hit with a €35,000 UEFA fine from Red Star clash

Rangers have been hit with a fine of €35,000 due to fan behaviour at their Europa League round of 16 clash with Red Star Belgrade.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 2:41 pm

The fine, which is derived of two different charges, from UEFA relates to the game in Serbia from last month.

Rangers, who were cheered on by a big noisy contingent, lost 2-1 on the night but progressed on aggregate.

As per the Scottish Sun, the report from UEFA focuses on the throwing of objects and damage cause by supporters. Of the €35,000 fine, €30,000 relates to the former with €5,000 for the latter.

Rangers have been hit with a fine for fan behaviour. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers must now contact the Serbian giants within 30 days regarding a settlement for the damages caused by fans.

The latest fine comes after the club were hit with a £4,000 one for children running on the pitch following the match with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox in the round prior to the Red Star encounter.

Rangers XI v Braga: Defensive dilemma, big midfield decision, Aaron Ramsey role ...

