Why Rangers have been hit with a €35,000 UEFA fine from Red Star clash

The fine, which is derived of two different charges, from UEFA relates to the game in Serbia from last month.

Rangers, who were cheered on by a big noisy contingent, lost 2-1 on the night but progressed on aggregate.

As per the Scottish Sun, the report from UEFA focuses on the throwing of objects and damage cause by supporters. Of the €35,000 fine, €30,000 relates to the former with €5,000 for the latter.

Rangers have been hit with a fine for fan behaviour. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers must now contact the Serbian giants within 30 days regarding a settlement for the damages caused by fans.

The latest fine comes after the club were hit with a £4,000 one for children running on the pitch following the match with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox in the round prior to the Red Star encounter.