Why Rangers fans should be excited as pundit tips three 'quality' signings

Steven Gerrard will be eyeing key signings to strengthen his squad. Picture: SNS

Manager Steven Gerrard has spoken about not standing still, stating that improvement and progression “never stops”.

The Premiership champions have already added Fashion Sakala with Nnamdi Ofoborh also arriving, while Scott Wright and Jack Simpson arrived mid-season.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For me, it’s always about fixing the roof when the sun is shining rather than waiting for problems,” Gerrard said. “There will be more still to be added.”

Rangers will return to the Champions League but won't have to play any qualifiers until the league campaign has started, allowing the management team and Ross Wilson a bit more time to bring in the players to take the club to the next level.

It won’t be a surprise to see the team linked with a host of players during the summer.

Gerrard’s former England team-mate Kevin Phillips reckons the club will look to add two or three “quality players".

“You want to go and win that second title and get Rangers back to where they were a few years ago," he told Football Insider.

“They can’t fall behind because Celtic will be stronger next year, he has to say that.

“I’ve said all along, the recruitment in a football club is massive. It can make it break you. They will recruit this summer.

"I think they can get two, maybe three quality players, and that squad is going to be strong again next year.