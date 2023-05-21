All Sections
Why Rangers could regret Ryan Kent exit as Hibs boss Lee Johnson recalls Bristol City loan spell

Ryan Kent looks set to depart Rangers this summer with Fenerbahce looking the likely destination.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 21st May 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 09:54 BST
 Comment

The winger is out of contract at the end of the season with reports indicating that a move to the Turkish giants is on the cards. Kent has scored 33 times in 218 games for Rangers but has managed just three this campaign with his ratio for goals and assists often coming under scrutiny.

However, Hibs boss Lee Johnson, who managed the former Liverpool youngster during a loan spell at Bristol City in 2018, reckons Kent will be a big loss for Rangers as he backed the 26-year-old to go on a "hot streak".

"I think he's matured into a fantastic player," Johnson said. “I thought he was brilliant against us. When I took him to Bristol City it wasn't ideal circumstances. We were flying, he had a few groin problems, he wasn't the Ryan Kent that has gone on to have 150 games since. We just couldn't get that consistency in terms of his starts and his games. But as with all my ex-players, I always keep an eye out for them and I'm obviously delighted for him and proud of his performances and moves.

Ryan Kent is set to depart Rangers when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Ryan Kent is set to depart Rangers when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Ryan Kent is set to depart Rangers when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"Whatever he does in the summer, which obviously looks like he's moving away, I think he will do really well. People talk about his numbers and this and that, but he puts teams on the back foot because he's so sharp and he's got that ability to turn, drive at you and go both ways. Any one season he could absolutely have a hot streak and score and assist at will."

