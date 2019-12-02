Why Rangers boss Steven Gerrard would not be surprised if top clubs wanted Glen Kamara - but claims Juventus link is 'made up'

Glen Kamara was once again in the middle of all things good for Rangers as they defeated Hearts 5-0 with ease on Sunday.

The morning of the game saw a report on one of the back pages linking Juventus with the Finnish midfielder.

It arrives less than a year after the 24-year-old moved from Dundee for the meagre fee of £50,000, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

He is now valued at a vastly increased transfer figure with manager Steven Gerrard reluctant to put price on the midfielder's shoulders.

The Rangers boss confirmed after the win over Hearts that there has been no interest from Juventus in Kamara, calling the report a "made up story".

Yet, he did explain why big clubs will likely be looking at him.

"We haven't heard anything from Juventus," he said. "It's another made up story. There's a lot going around about quite a few of my players but there is no truth in it.

"But it wouldn't surprise me if there's top clubs looking at Glen. Again, he was outstanding. Lovely to watch, especially being a midfielder myself I really admire his bodywork and his shape when receiving the ball, when he moves it. Very clever footballer.

"So it wouldn't surprise me if top clubs were monitoring him. There's no truth in Juventus."