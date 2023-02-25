Rangers boss Michael Beale credits former England managers Sir Bobby Robson and Terry Venables as inspirations in his own career due to their time working abroad.

Both won trophies as Barcelona head coach, while Robson also had success in the Netherlands and Portugal with PSV Eindhoven and Porto. It is something which Beale hopes to emulate at some point in his career having already coached in Brazil. There is an ambition to test his managerial skills in a different culture and league.

Prior to that, he has a big job at Rangers and has taken an interest in the coaching dynamic within Scotland and why the country has been able to produce impressive managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do tend to be quite critical of our own,” he said. “We do love a foreign name and that surname when they come in. They add flavour to the game, but we have a lot of very good British managers.

“Certainly when I look at Scotland down the years and the managers you have managed to develop here not all of them have had big careers. What they have had is a magnificent reputation for developing players. Maybe that’s because the managers in Scotland haven’t got the best of everything. They haven’t got the best facilities, they haven’t got the best finances, they have to make the best of what they have. We don’t buy the ready-made product in Scotland and so a lot of managers in this league have to get the best out of their squad. Their man management has to be strong, their ideas have to be strong.

"More British coaches have to learn a second language and go abroad. They need to learn different cultures. What’s bright about our league at the moment is that we have a lot of overseas talent blended with Scottish players which has brought a nice colour to the league. Ange deserves a lot of credit for his part in that as well.

"My idols when I started were Sir Bobby Robson and Terry Venables. They were British managers who learned a second language and went abroad and that’s where I see my future one day. Hopefully after a successful period here.”