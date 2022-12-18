Why Rangers boss Michael Beale is rated as 'one of best coaches' ahead of trip to face Aberdeen

Rangers head north to face Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership, with the Dons smarting from a late 1-0 defeat by Celtic on Saturday. By comparison, Beale’s team had the weekend off following their 3-2 victory over Hibs 48 hours and McCrorie, who worked with Beale as a coach under Steven Gerrard before he signed for Aberdeen in January 2021, knows they are in for a tough night given how good a tactician and coach the Englishman is.
“It’s another big team coming,” said McCrorie. “Rangers have got a new gaffer so they’ll have a wee bounce in their step. They obviously got a good result the other night so they’ll have a different style I’d imagine with Michael Beale coming in. It’s something we need to look at and we’ll analyse their game against Hibs and see where we can hurt them.
When asked if having worked with Beale before might give him an insight into how Rangers might play, McCrorie said: “Kind of but I think he’ll have different ideas. It’s been a couple of years now so I’d imagine some of his ideas might have evolved. I’ve got a good idea but it doesn’t count for anything. Michael Beale is a really good coach, probably one of the best I’ve had in the game. I wish him all the best but hopefully we come out on top on Tuesday.
"He just simplifies everything and his man-management in the way his training and tactics are. He covered a lot of small details which I hadn’t really had before. He didn’t just improve me, he improved a whole load of boys. Obviously Rangers went unbeaten that season.”
McCrorie’s brother Robby remains at Ibrox as third-choice goalkeeper and asked if the two will chat ahead of the match, Ross added: “No I’ll probably not speak to him for a few days. Mum and Dad will be sitting bang in the middle!”