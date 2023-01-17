A reunion with Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty for Michael Beale courtesy of Wednesday’s Rugby Park encounter calls to mind a special memory of “the Rangers man”.

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty's first training session of his second Rangers spell is seared in the memory of Michael Beale. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The striker’s frustrating second spell at his boyhood team that proved a single season was the product of being recruited by Steven Gerrard in August 2018 when Beale was his first-team coach. But first impressions have proved lasting for the now Ibrox manager.

“Listen, Laff is a great lad,” he said of the frontman, who returned in Saturday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic following a ten-game ban for a sectarian slur. “We really enjoyed working together. He had one of the best first sessions I have ever seen from a football player. He came in and everything he hit went in and we thought ‘who have we signed here?’ He was fighting for playing time alongside Alfredo [Morelos] and Jermain Defoe at the time. I remember him scoring a famous goal away at Villarreal [in a 2-2 Europa League draw in September 2018], and that added to his second time having done very well first time.

