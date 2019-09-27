Why Rafa Benitez thinks Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will be a success

Rafa Benitez has backed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to succeed as a manager.

The Spaniard managed the Anfield legend when in charge of Liverpool.

Benitez believes Gerrard has the "potential" to be a success due to the diversity of managers they worked under during their playing careers.

The Ibrox boss played under Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier, Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish and Brendan Rodgers for Liverpool as well as the likes of Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello for England.

When asked about Frank Lampard as a manager, Benitez, speaking to The Athletic, said: "It's like Steven Gerrard, I think he has the potential and also he has been lucky enough to have foreign managers and English managers, so he has both points of view. That can help him a lot in his future."

The former Valencia and Real Madrid manager also named Gerrard as the best player he managed in England, "because he had all the potential and did well for us".

Gerrard has been tipped by current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to be his successor at the Premier League leaders.

READ MORE: Ref review: Was Rangers boss Steven Gerrard correct - should Rickie Lamie have been sent off for clash with Joe Aribo?