Why losing to Rangers will not derail Dundee United as Liam Fox speaks about 'tougher' decisions

Dundee United manager Liam Fox has stressed that losing to Rangers won’t derail his improving side.

Dundee United manager Liam Fox at full time following the defeat by Rangers.

United were bidding to win a third successive league game but fell to second-half goals from Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman. The 11th placed Tannadice side travel to face Hibs and then Livingston next.

“Our season won’t be defined by today’s result,” said Fox. “We have some big games to come and I feel like we’ve made progress. But we still have a long way to go and that (result) is probably just a wee reminder of how far we’ve got to go. We need to take our medicine - then get back to work because we’ve got a massive game next week.”

Steven Fletcher returned to the starting XI at the expense of Tony Watt, who scored the winner against St Johnstone last Monday. Watt, who has been linked with a move away from Tannadice in the current window, made an appearance off the bench in the second half.

“Tony did great for us last week, (he) got the winner,” said Fox. “Fletcher has a bit of credit in the bank with me because of his performances since I got the job. Tony will naturally be disappointed but he got on the pitch today. My job is to make decisions and the more good players I have, the tougher decisions I have to make.