Why Ianis Hagi was one of the few Rangers players Michael Beale kept in touch with

Rangers manager Michael Beale spoke of his delight at tying up Ianis Hagi on a new long-term deal after the 3-2 win over Hibs.

By Moira Gordon
3 minutes ago
The Romanian international is on his way back from a long-term knee injury and Beale is excited to welcome him back after revealing he was one of the few players he kept in touch with during his year away from Ibrox.

“He’s one of the players I wanted to come back to work with because it think he’s an excellent talent and I’m delighted he’s committed his future here,” the Rangers boss said.

“He’s a boy I’ve kept in touch with in the last year – one of the only ones – as he’s had such a tough year.

Rangers manager Michael Beale at full time after the 3-2 win over Hibs at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
“He’s a fantastic talent, a lovely young boy, everything you like about someone. If he was your son you’d be so proud of him.

“He’s had a really tough year and this is his reward. His contract was running out. No one had really realised that but I’m delighted we’ve extended with him.

“He’s back in light training now. We won’t rush him but certainly when players like him and Tom Lawrence come back in the attacking areas we’ll go up a notch again.”

