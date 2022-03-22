Why ex-Celtic ace rates Rangers chances of beating Braga as '40 per cent'

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men avoided the likes of Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Lyon as they were drawn against the Portuguese side they defeated in the same tournament two years ago.

Nicholas reckons the worst thing the Scottish champions could do is “treat Braga lightly”.

"With the winners of the Gers v Braga tie facing RB Leipzig or Atalanta in the semi, some supporters are already dreaming of reaching the final in Seville,” he wrote in his Daily Express column.

Rangers face Braga in the Europa League quarter-final. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"But don't be fooled by Braga's modest pedigree. They might be fourth in the Portuguese league, but they've been building steadily.

"I would rate the tie 60/40 in favour of Braga. I think they edge it because Rangers concede too many goals. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have only kept four clean sheets in their last 10 games.”

Nicholas still believes, however, Rangers have a great chance of progressing and has pinpointed two key players.

"Whatever way you look at it, Rangers do have a very good chance of making the semi-final,” he said.

"If Van Bronckhorst gets his tactics right and Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are both firing then they will have a real chance.

"There is something about these European nights that bring out the best in them.

"But Rangers will really need to be up and at it to progress to the semi-finals, and I think it will be very tight over the two legs.”