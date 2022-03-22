Why ex-Celtic ace rates Rangers chances of beating Braga as '40 per cent'

Rangers have a 40 per cent chance of progressing into the Europa League semi-final past Braga, according to former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:23 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men avoided the likes of Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Lyon as they were drawn against the Portuguese side they defeated in the same tournament two years ago.

Nicholas reckons the worst thing the Scottish champions could do is “treat Braga lightly”.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

"With the winners of the Gers v Braga tie facing RB Leipzig or Atalanta in the semi, some supporters are already dreaming of reaching the final in Seville,” he wrote in his Daily Express column.

Rangers face Braga in the Europa League quarter-final. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"But don't be fooled by Braga's modest pedigree. They might be fourth in the Portuguese league, but they've been building steadily.

"I would rate the tie 60/40 in favour of Braga. I think they edge it because Rangers concede too many goals. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have only kept four clean sheets in their last 10 games.”

Nicholas still believes, however, Rangers have a great chance of progressing and has pinpointed two key players.

"Whatever way you look at it, Rangers do have a very good chance of making the semi-final,” he said.

"If Van Bronckhorst gets his tactics right and Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are both firing then they will have a real chance.

"There is something about these European nights that bring out the best in them.

"But Rangers will really need to be up and at it to progress to the semi-finals, and I think it will be very tight over the two legs.”

Read More

Read More
Rangers set to restore Celtic fans' ticket allocation for Old Firm match at Ibro...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

BragaEuropa LeagueRB LeipzigPortuguese
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.