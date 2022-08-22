'Why do Rangers fans continue to indulge unfit, untrustworthy and unreliable' 165-goal star, queries pundit

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colombian ace was on the pitch for just 13 minutes before being shown a red card by Willie Collum for elbowing Marijan Cabraja.

It left Rangers down to nine men following John Lundstram’s sending off and having to hold onto a 2-1 lead with 15 minutes remaining, something they were unable to do with Josh Campbell netting a stoppage-time equaliser.

Commons, writing in his Daily Mail column, blasted Morelos for “another act of childish petulance”, calling the red card “truly brainless stuff”.

The 26-year-old has yet to start a match this season having come back from a long-term injury.

Commons questioned the player’s fitness and suggested “Giovanni van Bronckhorst just doesn't fancy him right now” due to not using him in the Champions League play-off first-leg clash with PSV Eindhoven.

He also queried why Rangers fans indulge a player who has been a talisman for over five seasons, averaging more than a goal every other game across 315 appearances for the club.

“For the life of me, I don't understand the continued support shown to Morelos by some sections of Rangers supporters,” Commons wrote. “In their eyes, he can do no wrong. I found it embarrassing that some fans were actually singing his name when he got sent off against Hibs.

Kris Commons has hit out at Alfredo Morelos after the sending off against Hibs. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“Morelos was then pictured on the TV cameras laughing after Willie Collum had quite rightly shown him the red card for lashing out with an elbow. I don't imagine Van Bronckhorst would have seen the funny side of it. Nor did captain James Tavernier, who branded the red card 'stupid'. All of which begs the question.

“When Morelos is so unfit, untrustworthy and patently unreliable, why do Rangers fans continue to indulge him? This is a guy who quite literally laughs in their face when he costs the team what would have been a priceless victory given that they were down to ten men."

‘First choice’

With Antonio Colak now on board having been signed from Greek side PAOK in the summer, Commons reckons it is no longer the case of Morelos returning to the starting XI.

The Croatian international has started his career at Ibrox with four goals in seven games.

“Steven Gerrard defended Morelos time and time again when he first took the job at Ibrox, only to eventually lose his patience,” Commons said. “Perhaps this is what happens when you indulge a player once too often. They develop an arrogance and start thinking they can do whatever they want and get away with it.

“Those were the days when Morelos knew he would walk straight back into the Rangers team following a suspension because the team relied on him so heavily. But that's not the case any more. He's playing second fiddle at the moment, with Antonio Colak currently the first choice up front for Van Bronckhorst.”