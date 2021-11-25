Why Alfredo Morelos has been valued at £6m-£8m by former Rangers ace - January interest expected

Alfredo Morelos has scorted seven goals in 21 appearances. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Colombian scored 30 and 29 goals in back-to-back seasons, while impressing in European competition. It has resulted in interest from both Lille in France and Portuguese giants Porto.

Now, Charlie Adam reckons his former club would struggle to get £10million for their No.1 striker.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old’s goals return has dropped this campaign with seven in 21 appearances and is yet to score in the Europa League group stage going into tonight’s match with Sparta Prague.

"Because he is a goalscorer I think he will get interest [in January], he told PLZ Soccer.

"You're talking £6million, £8million maybe."

Morelos is not the only Rangers player whose form and impact has dipped following last season’s Scottish Premiership success.

Due to his profile as one of the club’s key individuals and the No.9 he is always going to be a main focus for fans and pundits.

Adam has suggested a new manager in Giovanni van Bronckhorst might "ignite something".

"I think he is miles away from it," he said.

"Maybe the hunger is gone. He has to find that burning desire in his belly again, because he is the focal point when he is up there scoring the goals.

"When he is playing well, throwing people around and bullying them, playing off the shoulder, he is a handfull.

"Rangers will be hoping he can get back to that sooner rather than later, and a new manager coming in might just have to tell him a few harsh words and ignite something."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.