Who can Rangers face in the Champions League - Barcelona, Juventus, Chelsea lie in wait

Winning Europe’s secondary competition brings with it automatic Champions League group stage qualification.

Not only that but Rangers would be in Pot 1.

So, what can the Ibrox club and its supporters expect:

Who else is in Pot 1?

Rangers will be accompanied by the elite of Europe. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Porto are all in there. They will be joined by either AC Milan or Inter Milan and either or both of Liverpool and Manchester City, depending on which teams wins the Premier League and Champions League. If Manchester City were to win the former and Real Madrid the latter (or Liverpool to win both) Ajax will move into Pot 1.

Who else could Rangers draw?

If Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men are Pot 1 as Europa League winners, it will mean they will have an easier group than if they were Pot 4 but it certainly won’t be described as an easy one.

Rangers will make the Champions League group stages if they win the Europa League final. Picture: SNS

You only have to look at some of the opponents sitting in wait in Pot 2. Chelsea, Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are four options, while familiar foes in RB Leipzig are also there.

There are some big names in Pot 3 as well. Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen.

What about Celtic?

There is currently only one club confirmed in Pot 4. That’s Celtic following their Scottish Premiership win. They will be joined by clubs who make their way through the qualifying rounds.

Why can’t Rangers draw their rivals?

It’s simple. UEFA rules dictate two clubs from the same nation can’t be drawn in the same group.

What happens if Rangers don’t win the Europa League?

The Ibrox club will still qualify for the Champions League but it will be via their league position. They will go into the third qualifying round and the League Path, alongside Benfica and PSV Eindhoven.

Who could they draw?