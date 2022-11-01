Who are Rangers players Connor Allan and Robbie Fraser? Young duo named on bench for match against Ajax
Rangers have brought up two players from their academy to fill places on the bench for this evening’s Champions League tie against Ajax at Ibrox.
With ten senior players either injured or suspended, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is having to operate with a diminished squad right now. John Lundstram (banned) and Ben Davies (injured) were the latest players to be added to the casualty list ahead of the final Group A match in Glasgow. It has resulted in young defenders Connor Allan and Robbie Fraser being named as substitutes.
Allan is an 18-year-old centre-back who last month signed a new contract until the summer of 2025. A Scotland Under-19 internationalist, Allan has been a regular in the UEFA Youth League campaign and played regularly in the Lowland League last term.
Fraser is a 19-year-old left-back whose contract expires next summer. A regular in the B team, Fraser said of his new deal back in February: “I feel like I’m getting closer to making that next step into the first team hopefully. I felt that it was the right opportunity to push on.”