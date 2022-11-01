Who are Rangers players Connor Allan and Robbie Fraser? Young duo named on bench for match against Ajax

Connor Allan in action for Rangers during a UEFA Youth League match against Ajax.

With ten senior players either injured or suspended, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is having to operate with a diminished squad right now. John Lundstram (banned) and Ben Davies (injured) were the latest players to be added to the casualty list ahead of the final Group A match in Glasgow. It has resulted in young defenders Connor Allan and Robbie Fraser being named as substitutes.

Allan is an 18-year-old centre-back who last month signed a new contract until the summer of 2025. A Scotland Under-19 internationalist, Allan has been a regular in the UEFA Youth League campaign and played regularly in the Lowland League last term.