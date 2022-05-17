'White beasts': Why Rangers will be allowed to wear usual colours against Eintracht Frankfurt

As the nominated home team, the Bundesliga outfit can choose what shirt colours they don for the showpiece match in Seville.

Their normal home strip is all black, while their away number is all red, but due to the fact that they have played in all-white throughout their European campaign, the Germans have decided to stick with their lucky tradition.

“We have rocked it in Europe wearing the white kit,” said Eintracht Frankfurt spokesman Axel Hellman said. “We have been called ‘La Bestia Blanca [the White Beasts]. So we simply have to play in white.”

Eintracht Frankfurt’s decision means that Rangers will be able to wear their traditional blue colours at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

There had been some concern that a colour clash would force Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men to wear their away or third kit, but those fears have now been allayed.

The match on Wednesday kicks off at 7.45pm.