Which Rangers players have Covid? The likely team to face Alashkert

The club confirmed positive covid test results had been recorded earlier this week although no identities were revealed.
However there were notable absentees from the squad which flew out to Armenia ahead of the second leg.
Alfredo Morelos and Connor Goldson were on the plane but Steven Gerrard is known to be amongst those self-isolating and missing the match in Yerevan.
Further details are not yet known however Gary McAllister and Michael Beale will still put together a team which will, they hope, take the Scottish champions into the Europa League group stage for the fourth consecutive season.
Here is who they might pick and how Rangers could line up for the vital qualifier.