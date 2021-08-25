Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister is pictured as they depart Glasgow Airport as Rangers head to Armenia on August 25 , 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Which Rangers players have Covid? The likely team to face Alashkert

Rangers could have a different look when they line up against Alashkert in the Europa League play-off on Thursday afternoon.

The club confirmed positive covid test results had been recorded earlier this week although no identities were revealed.

However there were notable absentees from the squad which flew out to Armenia ahead of the second leg.

Alfredo Morelos and Connor Goldson were on the plane but Steven Gerrard is known to be amongst those self-isolating and missing the match in Yerevan.

Further details are not yet known however Gary McAllister and Michael Beale will still put together a team which will, they hope, take the Scottish champions into the Europa League group stage for the fourth consecutive season.

Here is who they might pick and how Rangers could line up for the vital qualifier.

1. GK - Robby McCrorie

On loan at Livingston last year, this could be the goalkeeper's full Rangers debut.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. DL - Borna Barisic

The Croatian has played three times this season - and lost all three - away against Dundee United and Malmo, plus home in the Champions League.

Photo: Rico Brouwer - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. DC - Connor Goldson

The defender is in line to captain the side with James Tavernier not seen amongst the club delegation at Glasgow Airport.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. DC - Filip Helander

The Swede is likely to partner Goldson and was affected by covid himself last season, testing positive in November.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
