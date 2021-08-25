Rangers are dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club.

The news has come at the worst possible time for Rangers, who play Alashkert in the Europa League play-off second leg in Armenia on Thursday before returning to Scotland to host Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Steven Gerrard’s men are defending a 1-0 lead from the first leg of their tie against Alashkert, while the cinch Premiership crunch match with Celtic is a chance for the champions to dent Celtic’s revival under Ange Postecoglou.

However, the build-up to both matches are far from ideal.

Which players have Covid?

Rangers have chosen not to reveal the identities of those affected by the virus.

The club have confirmed that they have positive cases and close contacts, and that they are all isolating under Scottish Government protocols.

It is up the individuals or the club to announce the news due to medical confidentiality.

Earlier on Wednesday, reports emerged that Alfredo Morelos was spotted going to training, which suggests he is fit for the matches.

When are we likely to find out?

The names may not be officially released, but the first sight of Rangers post the announcement will be when they check into Glasgow Airport for their flight to Yerevan.

The club is due to hold its usual MD-1 pre-match press conference on Wednesday evening, where a player and a member of the coaching staff will be due to speak to the media.

Can matches be cancelled?

Rangers would need to be without a number of players before the postponement of matches could be considered. That question can be answered once we find out the scale of the outbreak at Ibrox.

What have Rangers said so far?

In a club statement on Tuesday night, Rangers wrote: “Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive COVID-19 tests.

“Those identified as positive are now in self isolation along with ‘close contacts’.