It may be irrelevant but it is something which is discussed by fans and popular pub chart. How many Rangers players would improve Celtic and vice versa? Scroll through to see the strongest XI made up of Old Firm players.

1. Allan McGregor (Rangers) - GK There may be a proclivity to kick out but as a goalkeeper his talent can't be doubted. Edges out Scott Bain who has been reliable for Celtic. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. James Tavernier (Rangers) - RB Such a crucial player for Rangers and all-action. Little question over his inclusion. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Krsitoffer Ajer (Celtic) - CB One of the best young centre backs in Europe. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Filip Benkovic (Celtic) - CB This could easily have been Connor Goldson or Jozo Simunovic who has been excellent in recent weeks but Benkovic is the most talented. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more