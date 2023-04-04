Rangers’ best hope of winning at Parkhead this weekend is attacking two "vulnerable" areas of the Celtic team, according to former Hoops striker Charlie Nicholas.

The Glasgow rivals meet on Saturday lunchtime where a victory for Rangers would close the gap to six points and keep their slim title hopes alive with another Old Firm fixture still to come at Ibrox after the split. Celtic, on the other hand, could all but confirm their status as champions elect with a win that would take them 12 points clear with just seven matches remaining, while a draw would maintain their current nine point advantage.

Ange Postecoglou has yet to taste defeat on home soil domestically since his appointment in the summer of 2021 but Nicholas believes there are weaknesses in his Celtic side that Michael Beale could exploit as he advised the Rangers boss to adopt an attacking mindset.

"If Rangers want to make a real statement of intent against Celtic then they have to attack and take the game to their hosts.- For me, that is to get down the flanks," he told the Scottish Daily Express. "Michael Beale needs to find a way to change things. Will Beale be prepared to go all out attack against Celtic? Or is he scared that Celtic could go pick them off and win 3-0 or 4-0?

Rangers manager Michael Beale (right) will attempt to get the better of Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou this Saturday lunchtime. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"If I were Beale, there are two areas that are vulnerable in this Celtic team just now. Greg Taylor looks like he took a sore one and the left-back is one that Rangers can maybe capitalise on, if he is out.

"It is likely that Alexandro Bernabei would then start and I am not convinced he is as strong defensively as Taylor, who has been one of the top performers in Scotland this season. I also think Alastair Johnston, at right-back, can be attacked. He is very good going forward and on the ball, but you could have a go at him defensively.

"If Rangers were to go with a 4-2-4, when they have the ball then that would show a real intent. When Rangers lose the ball then the two wide men would come in and make it a more defensive 4-4-2.”

Alfredo Morelos returned to the Rangers starting line-up for the 2-0 win over Dundee United last weekend after a recent spell on the bench, and Nicholas insists the Colombian should keep his place in the side as he urged Beale to go with two strikers at Celtic Park.

"I would go with Morelos and Antonio Colak,” he added. “If you could get the last ounce of something out of Morelos then it could work. They would also need Ryan Kent and Malik Tillman playing wide and on top of their game.