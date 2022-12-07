Where next for Rangers stars Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent? English giants and Spaniards touted as options

There is set to be plenty of focus on the futures of both Alfredo Morels and Ryan Kent in the coming weeks with the January transfer market opening and perhaps beyond.

Both players are nearing the final six months of their contract at Ibrox. Neither have hit the consistent heights that the club’s fans have witnessed across the past four-plus years. Morelos has fallen down the pecking order in attack and was dropped from the squad at the start of the season, while Kent’s form has been up and down as the team have fallen nine points behind Celtic in the transfer window.

Both sporting director Ross Wilson and new manager Michael Beale have spoken of a desire to keep the pair at the club and the former revealed talks had taken place while new suitable offers arrived for either player in the summer. However, chairman Douglas Park was more forthright, suggesting both could end up departing.

“The board have tried to negotiate with both players,” he said at Tuesday’s AGM. “There comes a stage in any negotiation you try to settle. If the terms that maybe people are looking for are unattainable you sometimes have to accept you have done your best.”

In the past Kent has been strongly linked with Leeds United and Morelos with Sevilla or a move to Turkey. According to odds released by Betfair, Everton are 4/5 to be the Liverpool winger’s next club with Aston Villa (5/2) and even Manchester United (6/1) touted as possible destinations. As for Morelos, Sevilla are 4/1 favourites to sign the Colombian.