'When you get up in someone’s face, things change': Bullish John Lundstram vows not to give Liverpool time on ball against Rangers

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram says Liverpool's danger men, such as Darwin Nunez, need to shut down.

The midfielder was part of a Rangers team that struggled to contain the English opponents in a one-sided Anfield encounter last week.

But the Liverpudlian, who grew up a Liverpool fan before joining Everton, believes it will be a different story this evening as Rangers seek to get their Champions League group campaign up and running after three successive defeats.

Skipper Jordan Henderson and Thiago helped keep Liverpool firmly in control last week as Liverpool secured a mostly comfortable 2-0 victory, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold – who will miss the Ibrox clash through injury – and Mo Salah, who scored from the penalty spot.

Lundstram understands the size of the task but has warned against any impulse to stand on ceremony when faced by some of the world’s greatest players.

“It’s great to come up against these players but they’re on the other team, you’ve got to block that out and play your own game," he said. "Show them respect to a certain extent, but at the same time show them no respect as well.

“We have to try and get in amongst it," he added. "A lot of players can be great players when you have time on the ball. I think we’re great players when we have time on the ball but when you get up in someone’s face, things change. Hopefully if we can do that, and our midfield match their midfield, that will be key.

"As long as we’re up against them and laying a glove on them hopefully we can get something.”

Lundstram urged home supporters to stay with the team on what could prove a long, anxious night. “At Ibrox you have to get up against people, get the crowd up, get the crowd going and try to instil a bit of fear in the opposition," he said.

