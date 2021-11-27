When is the Scottish Cup fourth round draw? What channel is it on? Who can Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and other Premiership clubs face

The Premiership clubs enter the Scottish Cup at the fourth-round stage.

The third round weekend action concludes at Glebe Park on Monday when Darvel travel to Brechin City and the draw for the fourth round will be made straight after the match.

Nineteen other ties have been played over the weekend, with just two going to replays.

Holders St Johnstone, who defeated Hibs 1-0 in last season’s final at Hampden, lead the top-flight clubs being put in the hat.

Which clubs are in the draw?

Aberdeen, Alloa, Annan, Airdrieonians, Arbroath, Auchinleck Talbot, Ayr, Banks O’Dee, Brechin City or Darvel, Celtic, Clydebank, Cove Rangers, Dundee, Dundee United, Dumbarton, East Kilbride, Edinburgh City, Hearts, Hibs, Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Morton, Kelty Hearts or Montrose, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Motherwell, Partick Thistle, Peterhead, Raith Rovers, Rangers, Ross County, St Mirren, Stirling Albion.

Is the draw seeded?

No. It is an open draw.

What channel is it on?

The draw will be on the BBC Scotland channel straight after the conclusion of Brechin City v Darvel on Monday night.

When is the fourth round?