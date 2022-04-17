When is the Scottish Cup final? What date is Rangers v Hearts at Hampden?

An own goal from Carl Starflet in the second-half of extra-time settled the Easter Sunday contest in Rangers’ favour after Scott Arfield’s equaliser cancelled out Greg Taylor’s opener for Celtic.

The Ibrox side will now progress to the final for the first time since 2016 where they will meet Hearts, who defeated Hibs 2-1 in Saturday’s other semi-final, with the Gorgie side set to appear in their third final in four years.

Rangers will be hoping to win the tournament for the first time since 2009 while Hearts last lifted the trophy in 2012.

Rangers and Hearts will contest the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Scottish Cup final 2022 details

Who: Rangers v Hearts

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, May 21, 2022. Kick-off TBC.

What channel is the 2022 Scottish Cup final on?

BBC Scotland and Premier Sports will both be broadcasting the match.